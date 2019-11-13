VDOT monitoring weather conditions, warns of refreezing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Department of Transportation crews were on standby on Tuesday afternoon during the short snowfall.
VDOT crews were not able to pre-treat roadways Tuesday morning ahead of the snowfall because of the rain, but a spokesperson says crews were ready to tackle any winter weather-related challenges.
They say structures that have a lot of airflow such as ramps, bridges and overpasses, are most at risk of developing icy patches.
Safety was VDOT’s top priority, said spokeswoman Sarah Owens, adding that they would be treating any potential slick spots along roadways.
“If there’s any icy patches that develop, crews will be monitoring the pavement temps and the forecast, and they will provide salt and sand as needed to provide melting and help with traction when cars are traveling,” Owens said.
Another spokesperson said crews would remain on standby in the evening, monitoring weather forecasts and pavement temperatures, but they don’t expect to monitor through the night but would adjust accordingly.
