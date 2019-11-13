Va. Department of Game and Inland Fisheries holds mandatory testing for CWD

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will require hunters to have their harvested deer sampled for Chronic Wasting Disease on Nov. 16.
Since 2009, there have been 66 deer that tested positive for the disease in Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties. These counties are included in Disease Management Area 1.
A legally harvested buck in Culpeper County tested positive last November. The deer was harvested more than 40 miles from the nearest CWD-positive deer in Frederick or Shenandoah counties. This lead to Disease Management Area 2 to be created, which includes Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties.
All deer harvested in Shenandoah County on Nov. 16 must be taken to a CWD sampling station in the county for testing between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. There will be no mandatory testing for Clarke, Frederick or Warren counties. CLICK HERE to view a full list of stations.
All deer harvested in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties on Nov. 16 must be tested between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at a sampling station. CLICK HERE to view a full list of stations.
“It is important to note that whole deer carcasses harvested from within a DMA cannot be transported out of the DMA where the deer was harvested. Whole deer carcasses and certain carcass parts from deer killed in DMA1 cannot be legally transported out of DMA1 and whole deer carcasses and certain carcass parts from deer killed in DMA2 cannot be legally transported out of DMA2,” a release said.
Symptoms of CWD include staggering, abnormal posture, lowered head, drooling, confusion, and weight loss. While CWD cannot be passed to humans, DGIF “strongly advises against consuming meat from any game animal that appears ill prior to death.”
