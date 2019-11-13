Homeowner holds down suspected burglar until deputies arrive

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of robberies after a homeowner caught him breaking into his home.
Deputies were called for the reports of a suspect breaking into a residence on Doc Stone Road Nov. 9 at 9:29 p.m.
Residents told deputies they were watching a movie when they hear a noise outside of their home. The husband went outside to investigate and discovered items missing, such as air fresheners from his vehicle.
The resident spotted the suspect and who tried running away when told to stop. The husband then grabbed him and held the suspect down until deputies arrived on scene
Danis Antonio Calix-Garcia was arrested and was charged with breaking and entering, attempted grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle, petit larceny and vandalism.
Deputies also determined Calix-Garcia was behind nine other recent burglaries in the area.
He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
