Richmond City Council passes ordinance requiring reporting of lost, stolen firearms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council unanimously passed an ordinance requiring any person who loses a gun or has a firearm stolen in the City of Richmond to report is as stolen to Richmond police.
The legislation aims to prevent gun crimes before they happen by requiring owners to report them lost or stolen within 24 hours of realizing it is gone.
“The ordinance, proposed by Mayor Stoney and introduced on October 14, intends to prevent the trafficking of lost and stolen guns, which are more likely to be used in criminal offenses. At the time of introduction, 354 firearms had been reported stolen in the City of Richmond,” a press release from Mayor Levar Stoney’s Office said.
The reporting requirement became effective upon passage.
“I’m thankful City Council took this important step to help prevent gun violence in Richmond,” said Stoney. “This reporting requirement isn’t a fix-all, but this additional level of accountability and responsibility will go far toward protecting our community and providing police with another tool to keep our communities safe.”
Several gun safety groups, including Moms Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety and community advocates, supported and assisted the passage.
“This commonsense gun legislation is an important step for the City of Richmond, but it should also serve as a call to action for state lawmakers,” Mayor Stoney said. “I urge members of the General Assembly, both the incumbents and the newly elected, to not just codify this simple change into state law but to embrace the opportunity before them – the opportunity to meaningfully address gun violence in our Commonwealth by approving Governor Northam’s proposed gun safety reforms. Every Virginian deserves to feel safe and secure.”
