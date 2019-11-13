Richmond City Council passes ordinance requiring reporting of lost, stolen firearms

“This commonsense gun legislation is an important step for the City of Richmond, but it should also serve as a call to action for state lawmakers,” Mayor Stoney said. “I urge members of the General Assembly, both the incumbents and the newly elected, to not just codify this simple change into state law but to embrace the opportunity before them – the opportunity to meaningfully address gun violence in our Commonwealth by approving Governor Northam’s proposed gun safety reforms. Every Virginian deserves to feel safe and secure.”