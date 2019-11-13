Owner, nephew face 46 counts of animal cruelty after more than 100 animals siezed from ‘roadside zoo’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park and his nephew have been indicted on 46 counts of animal cruelty by a grand jury in Frederick County.
In August, more than 100 animals, including water buffalo, tigers and lions, have been seized from a roadside zoo in Virginia with a history of complaints.
A judge found that Wilson “cruelly treated, neglected, or deprived the animal[s] of adequate care” in August.
The animals were placed in the care of animal control agencies and exotic and agricultural animal rescue partner organizations.
“During a 12 hour seizure hearing held on August 29 in Frederick County General District Court, animal welfare experts testified as to the inadequate conditions and cruelty at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park and photo and video evidence was entered showing inadequate conditions of animals and facilities,” a release said.
