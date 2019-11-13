News to Know for Nov. 13: Schools delayed; public impeachment hearings; school name debate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BUNDLE UP! It’s a cold start to the day after snow fell across much of Central Virginia on Tuesday.
Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App to see when temperatures will warm up in your area.
The Hanover County School Board will take up the hot topic issue of changing the name of two schools that are named after Confederate leaders.
This move comes after a big push and a lawsuit by the Hanover NAACP who says it violates the rights of students and disrupts learning.
A spokesperson for the Hanover County School system confirms the school board will hold a special closed meeting on Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. to discuss ways to resolve the lawsuit.
When the gavel strikes at the start of a House hearing Wednesday morning, America and the rest of the world will have the chance to see and hear for themselves for the first time about President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine and consider whether they are, in fact, impeachable offenses.
This will be the first of two public hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry.
A home invasion in Louisa County left a man dead and his wife having to be airlifted to a hospital.
Officers have someone in custody who they believe shot the elderly couple inside of their home and then took off with their car in Gordonsville just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers located a person of interest in Nelson County after authorities spotted him inside of a stolen car.
The Richmond City Council unanimously passed an ordinance requiring any person who loses a gun or has a firearm stolen in the City of Richmond to report is as stolen to Richmond police.
The legislation aims to prevent gun crimes before they happen by requiring owners to report them lost or stolen within 24 hours of realizing it is gone.
An indoor sports complex and convention center could soon replace Virginia Center Commons.
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday evening to enter negotiations with The Rebkee Company for design, construction and operation of the proposed indoor sports facility and convocation center.
“Don’t let anyone drain you of your happiness today. Be drama free. Rise above the petty stuff.” - Trent Shelton
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.