2nd teen sentenced in deadly shooting of man selling iPhone

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 23-year-old Joshua Grey, a New Kent man who was shot while selling his iPhone in Richmond’s East End.
Tyshawn Andrews, who was 15 years old at the time of Grey’s death in September 2018, was initially charged with first-degree murder, along with Demeco Pressey-Robertson.
Andrews’ charge was amended to second-degree murder. He was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, with 10 of those years suspended.
Pressey-Robertson was found not guilty of murder earlier this year, but is serving a 20-year sentence for attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery related to the incident. He was 17 at the time of the crime.
Grey was shot at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Carver Street in September 2018 while attempting to sell an iPhone through the “LetGo” App.
Investigators say Grey entered a convenience store for help after being shot and died inside the store.
Grey’s family has continued to share his story, advocating for the use of “Safe Exchange Zones.” There was a billboard with Josh’s face and story on Interstate 95 near Sherwood Avenue this year. Several other billboards are in cities across the country.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.