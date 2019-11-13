Henrico police searches for missing woman last seen getting into vehicle

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen getting into a black vehicle on Nov. 9.
Police were called to a hotel in the central part of the county for the report of a missing adult on Nov. 10.
Mary Dillon, 37, was reported missing by her family, who says she suffers from an illness that requires her to take medication.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans.
In a statement to NBC 12 Dillon’s family wrote: “Mary we just want to know you are ok. Please call us. 5 years ago on November 11th you called your mom and said you need her and she came. Call her and she will come. We all love you, always have and always will”
Anyone with information is asked to call police as 804-501-5000.
