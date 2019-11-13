Governors announce deal on I-495 bridge replacement

In a bid to ease one of the worst bottlenecks in the country, the governors of Maryland and Virginia announced Tuesday that the two states will partner on a replacement for the aging and overcrowded American Legion Bridge on Interstate 495.
The new 12-lane span will be built where the existing eight-lane bridge stands. It will be financed and constructed by one or more private contractors who will have the right to charge tolls of varying amounts on four new “express lanes” — two in each direction.
Eight lanes will remain available at no cost.
The American Legion Bridge, which is backed up for many hours a day, carries Capital Beltway motorists over the Potomac River, linking Montgomery County and Northern Virginia.
