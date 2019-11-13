Disabled Montpelier woman gifted new handicap ramp

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Montpelier family says their prayers have been answered after they got the brand new handicap ramp they needed.
T.Y.L. Restoration and Remodeling took on the job for free after seeing On Your Side Investigator Diane Walker’s story of Debra Marchetti and her mom covering up holes and stepping over rotted spots on their old ramp. T.Y.L. Restoration and Remodeling is based in Ruther Glen. The two owners did not hesitate getting started after one of their managers saw their story.
Crews working to give Marchetti a safe way in and out of her Montpelier home are clear about the mission: Company culture starts from the top at TYL.
“The bosses that own our company, they like to do a lot of charity work. They’re big into their church community and their fellowships and like to do things for people less fortunate," employee Jeremy Fox said.
Debra showed NBC12′s Diane Walker four weeks ago how the rotting ramp was an injury waiting to happen. Her 85-year-old mom, Juanita, put up a handwritten sign warning visitors not to use the ramp. Now, there’s no need for a sign now.
“It’s wonderful and I don’t have to worry about my momma falling and tripping like she did a few days before. They’ve been a gift from the Lord and they are a good Christian company. Thank you so much,” Debra said.
The home improvement company built a composite ramp. They say it will last longer and has better accessibility. In addition, crews also built a back stoop which won company the owners’ approval and praise for a great job.
”We’ve been very fortunate to be successful. We have grown a company that we are able to give back to our community. We are a faith-based company. We believe in truly being the stewards of our gifts," McDaniel said.
The company set a lofty goal to complete four charitable projects a year for the welfare of others. Manager David Isom said it’s their way of making the world a better place and then he left a message for Debra.
"It was an honor for us to do it and we really appreciate it. If you have any questions, feel free to give me a call at any time,” Isom said.
