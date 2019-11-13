Dead raccoon tests positive for rabies after coming in contact with dogs

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A raccoon has tested positive for rabies after it came in contact with a dog in Henrico County.
Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 6000 block of Long Street in Varina on Nov. 11 to find the remains of two raccoons in a home’s fenced-in yard, where the family’s dogs are kept.
One raccoon tested positive for rabies; the other was unable to be tested.
The dogs involved were current on their vaccinations, but are still being quarantined at the owner’s home following a rabies booster.
No additional animal or human exposures were reported.
This is the fourth confirmed rabies case in Henrico County in 2019.
The public should report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at 804-0501-5000.
