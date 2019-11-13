Ceremony to celebrate historical marker at 1860s Richmond brewery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’re probably well aware of the craft brewery explosion currently happening in Central Virginia, but did you know about the beer boom of the 1860s?
The James River Steam Brewery was a five-story facility and beer garden built in 1866. It was partly owned by David G. Yuengling Jr., the oldest son of the founder of D. G. Yuengling and Son in Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s oldest continuously operating breweries.
While a fire destroyed the main building in 1891, its cellars survived.
The site is now listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
On Nov. 17, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) will unveil a historical marker near where the brewery stood at the current-day Old Osborne Turnpike between Orleans Street and Rocketts Way.
The marker says the James River Steam Brewery “contributed to Richmond’s post-Civil War industrial recovery ... and its beer garden served as a community center."
Sunday’s ceremony kicks off at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.
Speakers will include Lee Graves, president of Richmond Beeristoric, a nonprofit organization that sponsored the marker; Mike Gorman, a historian and member of Richmond Beeristoric; and Matt Gottlieb of DHR.
Want to learn more about Virginia’s history? Check out “How We Got Here,” a podcast highlighting the state’s history one week at a time.
Take a listen to what’s ahead in Season 2:
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.