Young girl fights for life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A young girl is fighting for her life after being shot on Richmond’s south side early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue for reports of shooting into a building around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a young girl under the age of 15 with a gunshot wound inside a building.
She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
