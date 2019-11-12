Wade prepares to return to VCU, this time as an opponent

LSU is 1-0 this season, after topping Bowling Green on Friday in its opener. Last year the Tigers won the SEC regular season championship and advanced to the Sweet 16. Wade, however, was suspended late in the campaign, after not meeting with his superiors regarding a report that he was recorded on an FBI wiretap discussing an offer made to a recruit with a convicted middleman. He would miss the latter part of the campaign, but was reinstated after meeting with his bosses in April. Wade is 44-20 at LSU, as he begins his third season with the program.