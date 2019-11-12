Suspect in officer-involved shooting named, deputy released from hospital

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in the officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Wythe County has been identified.
According to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office, William Cody Grimes, 28, of Rural Retreat, was involved in an accident with a tree in the stolen car before a deputy responded to the scene in the 500 block of Chinquapin Avenue.
Grimes assaulted the deputy and proceeded to fight with him over his gun. The suspect was able to remove the gun from the officer, and fired at the deputy several times. The officer was hit in the holster while they were trying to obtain cover behind their police vehicle.
After making it back to his car, the deputy obtained his patrol rifle and began returning shots at Grimes, hitting him several times.
The suspect is still being treated, while the deputy has since been released from a local hospital.
William Cody Grimes is charged with the Attempted Capital Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.
