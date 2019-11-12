On second thought, court won’t overturn Jamestown transmission line permit

A hotly opposed transmission line built by Dominion Energy across a historic stretch of the James River won’t be demolished after a federal judge charged with revisiting the project’s permit decided not to overturn it.
“Since its installation, the project has become a crucial source of electricity in the area,” wrote Judge Royce Lamberth of the D.C. District Court in an opinion handed down Friday. As a result, he found, overturning the permit and requiring that the 17-tower line be torn down would have “very serious” and “disruptive” consequences for the approximately 600,000 northern Hampton Roads customers who rely on that power.
Environmental and historic preservation groups reacted to the decision with dismay. Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association, one of the parties that has fought the Jamestown line since its inception, called Lamberth’s ruling “extremely disappointing.”
“This ruling endangers national parks, the James River ecosystem and viewshed, and some of America’s earliest memories at historic Jamestown,” she said in a news release. “It also sets a dangerous precedent for companies seeking an end-run around our bedrock environmental protection laws.”
