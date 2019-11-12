Police looking for suspects in armed robbery of Richmond cafe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two men who robbed a cafe in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood.
Police said two masked men were seen entering Hill Cafe around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, according to witnesses.
The suspects demanded money, wallets and cell phones while carrying a handgun at Hill Cafe on East Broad Street.
They then ran away on foot and still remain at large.
Using K9s, Richmond police were able to recover some of the stolen items.
If you have information or surveillance footage of the crime call Lt. W. Brereton at 804 -646-0573.
