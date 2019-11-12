Police looking for man, woman who spent $4,000 on stolen credit card

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Crime Solvers need help identifying two people who spent $4,000 on a stolen credit card.
Police say the credit card was stolen from a woman’s purse while she was shopping at the Kroger on Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 27.
Within an hour, the credit card was used by a man and woman at the Target on Weir Road to make $4,000 worth of purchases.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
