Nonstop flight from Richmond to Florida announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Allegiant announced Tuesday that service from Richmond to Punta Gorda, Florida will start in early 2020.
Beginning Feb. 13, travelers will have another easy way to travel to southwest Florida. To celebrate the announcement, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $65.*
“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion in Richmond and add another new route,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re sure area travelers will enjoy our nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to the Sunshine State just in time for spring break and summer travel plans.”
The new seasonal flights will operate twice weekly. With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will now serve five cities from Richmond International Airport (RIC).
“Allegiant announcing new service to Punta Gorda in Southwest Florida is fantastic news as we approach our fifth anniversary of service with the airline,” said Patricia O’Bannon, chairman, Capital Region Airport Commission. “With a February start, a warm-weather destination like Punta Gorda – Richmond’s fifth Allegiant market joining St. Pete/Clearwater, Orlando/Sanford, Nashville, and Sarasota/Bradenton – is a wonderful development for travelers seeking flight and vacation package options.”
*About the introductory one-way fares: Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 13, 2019 for travel by Aug. 15, 2020. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.