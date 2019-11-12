News to Know Nov. 12: Snow likely today; Girl fighting for life after shooting; 4 injured in GRTC bus crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines we’re following this Tuesday morning.
Don’t let the morning temperatures fool you, the first snowflakes of the season are likely to fall today.
An arctic front will bring rain changing over to a rain/snow mix midday Tuesday into early Tuesday afternoon. This as temperatures crash during the day.
Police have not released details on what led to or caused the shooting.
Richmond police are also investigating a shooting in Church Hill that sent two people to the hospital.
Police say an adult and juvenile were shot at an apartment complex around 8 p.m. Monday. The gunman is still on the loose.
A GRTC bus was involved in a head-on collision on Monday night. Four people, including two kids were injured in the crash - All four are expected to be okay.
The driver of the sedan was issued several tickets for the crash.
DACA allows children of illegal immigrants to remain in the US if they came to the country under the age of 16. Since it launched in 2012 - nearly 800,000 dreamers have avoided deportation.
A ruling is not likely until the spring.
Spread the word - Henrico County Public Schools is looking to hire numerous positions, including bus drivers and substitute teachers.
A job fair will be held on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m at Libbie Mill Library in Henrico.
While a “Jeopardy!” contestant may have given a wrong answer in the show’s final round, his sweet message of support for 79-year-old host Alex Trebek certainly left an impression.
Instead of a final answer, the contestant wrote “What is ‘We love you, Alex’”
