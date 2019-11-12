News to Know Nov. 12: Snow likely today; Girl fighting for life after shooting; 4 injured in GRTC bus crash

News to Know Nov. 12
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 12, 2019 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 6:35 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines we’re following this Tuesday morning.

Snow Likely Today

Don’t let the morning temperatures fool you, the first snowflakes of the season are likely to fall today.

An arctic front will bring rain changing over to a rain/snow mix midday Tuesday into early Tuesday afternoon. This as temperatures crash during the day.

Snowflakes likely on Tuesday

Young Girl Shot

A young girl is fighting for her life after being shot in a home overnight in Richmond.

Police responded to Joplin Avenue for the shooting.
Police responded to Joplin Avenue for the shooting.

Police have not released details on what led to or caused the shooting.

Double Shooting

Richmond police are also investigating a shooting in Church Hill that sent two people to the hospital.

Richmond double-shooting

Police say an adult and juvenile were shot at an apartment complex around 8 p.m. Monday. The gunman is still on the loose.

GRTC Bus in Head-on Crash

A GRTC bus was involved in a head-on collision on Monday night. Four people, including two kids were injured in the crash - All four are expected to be okay.

A GRTC bus was involved in a head-on collision on Monday night.
A GRTC bus was involved in a head-on collision on Monday night.

The driver of the sedan was issued several tickets for the crash.

DACA Case to SCOTUS

Today, the immigration debate will be front and center as the Supreme Court hears arguments on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.

DACA allows children of illegal immigrants to remain in the US if they came to the country under the age of 16. Since it launched in 2012 - nearly 800,000 dreamers have avoided deportation.

A ruling is not likely until the spring.

Henrico Schools Job Fair

Spread the word - Henrico County Public Schools is looking to hire numerous positions, including bus drivers and substitute teachers.

A job fair will be held on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m at Libbie Mill Library in Henrico.

To apply online before attending the job fair, click here.

Sweet Jeopardy! Moment

While a “Jeopardy!” contestant may have given a wrong answer in the show’s final round, his sweet message of support for 79-year-old host Alex Trebek certainly left an impression.

We can’t stop watching the moment:

'Jeopardy!' host Trebek chokes up over contestant’s heartfelt message

Instead of a final answer, the contestant wrote “What is ‘We love you, Alex’”

Final Thought

“We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity. More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness.” – Charlie Chaplin

