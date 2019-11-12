New traffic patterns to begin near Richmond International Airport

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Starting next week, there will be major impacts to traffic patterns near the Richmond International Airport.
On Nov. 18, new traffic patterns and closures will go into place due to the I-64/Airport Drive bridge replacement and interchange improvement project.
Drivers are urged to use caution when in the work zones and can expect the following changes:
- New traffic signals will be activated on Airport Drive at the bottom of the newly constructed I-64 spur ramps.
- The ramp from Airport Drive south to I-64 east will be temporarily closed. A new left turn at the above-mentioned traffic signal will allow for this movement until the ramp reopens.
- Northbound Airport Drive traffic will be shifted towards southbound lanes to allow for bridge demolition on I-64.
As part of the switch to a partial cloverleaf interchange, I-64 east/west traffic will use a new, single Exit 197 in each direction to access Airport Drive.
The following ramps will be permanently closed:
- The ramp from I-64 east to Airport Drive north (Exit 197B).
- The ramp from I-64 west to Airport Drive south (Exit 197A).
“The primary purpose of the $35 million project is to replace the I-64 eastbound and westbound bridges over Airport Drive, increase vertical clearance on Airport Drive and perform all necessary approach work to accommodate this vertical increase,” VDOT said in a release.
The project is expected to be completed in late 2022.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.