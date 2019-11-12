NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of November 11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our final NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 poll of the 2019 season includes 12 playoff teams and for squads that boast a perfect regular season record.
1) Highland Springs (10-0, was #1)- Varina gave the Springers one of their toughest tests of the season, but as it has all year, Highland Springs prevailed, topping the Blue Devils, 27-20. Loren Johnson and company have won 39 straight games as they open the postseason seeking their fifth consecutive state title. vs. Henrico, 11/15
2) Hopewell (10-0, was #2)- The Blue Devils completed their first perfect regular season since 1969 with a 28-21 win at Matoaca. They’ll open the Region 3A playoffs as the top seed. vs. Southampton, 11/15
3) Manchester (9-1, was #3)- The Lancers rolled past Cosby for their fourth straight victory and head into the Region 5B playoffs as the number two seed. Manchester has averaged 45.5 points per game since its loss to Highland Springs. vs. Douglas Freeman, 11/15
4) Varina (8-2, was #4)- Varina scored first and kept up with Highland Springs, but fell to the Springers, 27-20, in its regular season finale. The Blue Devils enter the postseason as the fourth seed in Region 5B and could meet Highland Springs again in two weeks. vs. Clover Hill, 11/15
5) Louisa (10-0, was #5)- A 42-0 win over Albemarle gave the Lions their third consecutive perfect regular season. The road to the Region 4B title goes through the jungle, as Louisa earns the top seed in the bracket. vs. King George, 11/15
6) Deep Run (10-0, was #6)- The Wildcats capped off their perfect regular season with a 33-0 win over Thomas Jefferson. It marks Deep Run’s second 10-0 campaign in school history and first since 2006, as the Cats earn the third seed in Region 5B. vs. Prince George, 11/15
7) Clover Hill (8-2, was #11)- The Cavaliers go into the playoffs with some momentum after a huge win over Monacan to cap off the regular season. Clover Hill is making its first postseason appearance since 2010 and enters as the fifth seed in Region 5B. @ Varina, 11/15
8) Benedictine (9-2, was #8)- The Cadets’ flexed their offensive muscle in their state semifinal victory over Trinity, rolling to a 56-28 win. They’ll face St. Christopher’s for the state championship on Saturday, a rematch of last year’s state semifinal won by Benedictine. @ St. Christopher’s, 11/16
9) Monacan (8-2, was #7)- It marked a wake-up call for the Chiefs heading into the playoffs, as Clover Hill handled them to wrap up the regular season slate. Monacan goes into the Region 4B bracket as the two seed. vs. Dinwiddie, 11/15
10) St. Christopher’s (10-1, was #12)- The Saints take aim at a state title on Saturday after a 28-14 semifinal win over Fork Union. St. Christopher’s will look to get through Benedictine, which ended its season a year ago. vs. Benedictine, 11/15
11) Goochland (9-1, was NR)- The Bulldogs capped off the regular season with nine straight victories, which is also including a win by forfeit in their season finale. Goochland earns the top seed in Region 3B in its first campaign in Class 3. vs. Independence, 11/15
12) Thomas Jefferson (8-2, was #10)- Thomas Jefferson went to Deep Run and suffered a 33-0 loss, but the Vikings still earn the top seed in Region 2A. vs. Brunswick, 11/15
Dropped Out: Douglas Freeman
