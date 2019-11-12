Murder suspect captured in Virginia for Wilmington woman’s death

Andrew Boynton was arrested Friday for first degree murder and motor vehicle theft in reference to Bland’s death (Source: WECT/ WPD)
By WECT Staff | November 12, 2019 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 8:12 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person has been in custody for a Wilmington woman’s death since Friday night, police announced Tuesday at a press conference.

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are still investigating the death of 58-year-old Kimberly Bland, who was found inside her apartment Thursday at Mill Creek. Police were initially called to the property in reference to a missing person.

At a press conference Tuesday, WPD Chief Ralph Evangelous announced 56-year-old Andrew Boynton was arrested Friday for first degree murder and motor vehicle theft in reference to Bland’s death. Investigators say she was stabbed.

The chief described Boynton and Bland’s relationship as friends and coworkers. At some point, the two were roommates, police confirm.

“Due to some challenges surrounding this case, WPD was prevented from releasing this information until today,” a news release from WPD said. “The medical examiner requested police leave the decedent untouched until an autopsy could be performed, which prevented WPD from identifying the victim and releasing details to the public.”

Though her body was located Thursday night, an autopsy wasn’t performed on the victim until Tuesday morning.

Boynton took the victim’s car and fled to Richmond, Virginia before police were able to serve warrants for murder. He was arrested by the Richmond Virginia Police Department Fugitive Task Force Friday around 7:15 p.m. Wilmington detectives traveled to Richmond and interviewed Boynton that same night.

According to WPD, Boynton remains in custody in Virginia, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Bland was very active in the Wilmington film industry, appearing as an extra in TV shows including CBS’s Under the Dome, SIX and others. She was a member of a group called Wilmington Background Actors.

How heartbreaking. I wanted to share this video of Kim Bland - who I had the opportunity to interview back in 2014. Today, we learned Kim was murdered - apparently by someone who she thought was a friend. Kim came to a "Film = Jobs" rally outside our station when a politician was visiting the WECT studios for an interview. I was able to break the news to her that the TV show she worked on - Stephen King's Under the Dome - would continue to film in Wilmington despite changes to the film incentive program. Check out her energy - it was contagious! Hate that her life was cut short - sending love to her family & friends & her colleagues in the film industry. More here > https://buff.ly/2pVFurv

Posted by Ashlea Kosikowski WECT News on Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Bland spoke to WECT in the past about Wilmington's film industry.
Bland spoke to WECT in the past about Wilmington's film industry. (Source: WECT)

