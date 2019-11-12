‘It’s too close to my house’: Woman wants GRTC bus stop moved

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman says a GRTC bus stop near her Church Hill home is a big headache for her and her disabled mom.
“It’s convenient for me but it’s too close to my house,” the woman said.
She doesn’t want to be identified but says she wants the GRTC bus stop in front of her house on North 35th Street and Briel moved.
Her front door is just feet away from the bus stop and it’s littered with trash that ranges from broken bottles, candy wrappers and even underwear.
This longtime bus rider says it doesn’t stop at trash, riders use her front porch as a cover when it rains.
She doesn’t just live alone, her 75-year-old disabled mother lives there too.
“She has fallen twice trying to get people off of the porch because she hears people on the porch,” the woman said.
In a statement, a representative for GRTC said they have already started looking into the complaint. According to a representative, it will be hard to move the stop because it’s the best location in the area but crews are looking at possibly putting a bench and trash cans at the stop to help. That must be approved by the city.
“Trashcans are going to bring more trash and when it overflows, then trash will be all over the place. If you put a bench there then it’s not going to work,” the woman said.
As the wheels on the bus continue to turn, this woman just hopes a change is on the way.
