Henrico police search for missing, endangered man last seen in October

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who was last seen in October.
Police were called on Nov. 7 to the 300 block of Cedarwood Road for the report of a missing adult.
The family says John Steven Jones, 30, was last seen in the area of Richmond Community Hospital on Oct. 29.
He does not have a driver’s license and is not known to drive. Jones is also new to the Richmond area after coming from Charlottesville.
“He was last seen wearing black and white sweat pants, a white t-shirt, black and white Nike shoes, and a black Baltimore Orioles hat,” police said in a release.
Police consider Jones missing and endangered.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.