Head-on crash with GRTC bus leaves 4 injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A GRTC bus was involved in a head-on collision on Monday night.
GRTC officials said the crash happened at West 33rd Street and Midlothian Turnpike around 9:10 p.m. It involved bus #403 on Route 2C.
Four people were injured in the crash - two adults and two children who were in the sedan that collided with the bus. All four are expected to be okay.
Three passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash; none were injured.
The driver of the sedan was issued several tickets for the crash.
