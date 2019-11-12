Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for rain to snow followed by near-record cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sharply colder temperatures move in Today with our likely first snowflakes of the season. First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Wednesday for much colder than average temperatures for November.
TONIGHT: A mild evening. Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy and chilly. Morning rain, changes to a rain snow mix, then just snow around midday. A dusting/coating on grassy areas is possible. Morning high in the mid 50s at sunrise, dropping into the upper 30s in the afternoon. NW Winds 10-15 with gusts to 30mph. (Rain Chance: 100%)
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Sunny and very cold for November. Coldest temperatures so far this season and a potential record for coldest high temperature. Lows in the low to mid 20s, high: 37
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible in the morning, Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and a little breezy. Dry and chilly marathon morning. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. Rain possible at night.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
