Double-shooting at apartment complex leaves adult, juvenile injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An adult and juvenile were shot at a Richmond apartment complex on Monday night.
Police were originally called to the 900 block of North 31st Street for the report of random gunfire.
At the scene, they found an adult and juvenile that had been shot. Police said one of the victims was shot in the parking lot of the complex and one inside an apartment.
Both of the victims were taken to the hospital. The adult’s injuries are considered life-threatening and the juvenile’s is considered non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
