‘Days of Our Lives’ cast released from contracts, show going into hiatus, reports claim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Like sands through the hourglass, things are looking coarse for ‘Days of Our Lives’.
According to reports released from TVLine, the producers of the popular daytime soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’ have released the entire cast from their contracts, with the show’s production going on hiatus at the end of the month.
TVLine’s report claims that negotiations between NBC and Sony Pictures Television, the production company of ‘Days’ are ongoing, and a source has told TVLine that there are indications that NBC would like to keep the show going.
If the show is renewed from hiatus, production is slated to resume as early as March, the report claims. However, releasing the cast from their current contracts does not mean there are any guarantees for any cast members to return to new terms.
‘Days of Our Lives’ tapes their programs in advance, an insider claims to TVLine. While the production of the show shuts down, there will be enough episodes produced to air until the summer of 2020.
The popular NBC daytime soap has been on the air since 1965.
