DACA case heads to U.S. Supreme Court this week

That, supporters say, would be a travesty for a group praised by progressives for hard work, ambition and contributions to the economy and to society generally. More than 90 percent of Dreamers are employed and almost half are in school, according to a 2017 survey conducted by the Center for American Progress. Governing magazine estimates there were about 12,000 DACA recipients in Virginia as of 2017. The same year, there were an estimated 1,200 DACA students at Virginia colleges.