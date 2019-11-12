Cancer Connection: Two survivors find friendship through the American Cancer Society

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - In one of their darkest moments, two strangers find friendship.
Richard Turner and Carolyn Williams have been friends for more than a decade. In that time they’ve made a lot of memories.
“We both were pretty fatigued and I think about now, about how did we do it?” Williams said.
“I know, I was pooped!” Turner said.
This pair of pals were brought together by a set of devastating news.
“Cancer brought us together,” Turner said.
“And we will always be friends,” Williams said.
“That’s right, we’re buddies,” Turner said.
Their story starts 11 years ago on the football field of William Byrd High School, just months after they both had been diagnosed with Colon Cancer.
“I walked as a survivor two weeks after I finished chemo,” Williams said.
“And I was still doing chemo, she was about 6 months ahead of me on her cancer,” Turner said.
It was the Town of Vinton’s first Relay for Life, an event that raises money for the American Cancer Society.
Both Williams and Turner did laps on the track, giving them the opportunity to find similarities in their stories.
“Carolyn was a godsend, she was like somebody I could talk to,” Turner said.
The two have since taken on leadership roles within the American Cancer Society.
“I believe I am here for a reason because I probably shouldn’t be,” Williams said.
Giving back to the organization they say helped them through some of their darkest days.
“Your money is safe with the ACS. Your money is well spent, if nothing else but the research, but that’s not all they’re about,” Williams said.
They’re about creating those friendships that help you take the next steps in your life’s journey.
Those powerful connections are made possible thanks to the resources offered through the American Cancer Society and fundraising events like this weekend’s Cattle Baron’s Ball.
The Cattle Baron’s Ball is happening Saturday, November 16 at Glenburn Farms in Vinton.
The fundraising event promises a toe-tapping, knee-slapping good time with live music, a silent auction and lots of dancing. Plus WDBJ7’s very own Robin Reed and Jean Jadhon will be emceeing the event.
