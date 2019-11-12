BREAKING: Child’s remains found during the search for 5-year-old Taylor Williams, mother arrested

BREAKING: Child’s remains found during the search for 5-year-old Taylor Williams, mother arrested
By WBRC Staff | November 12, 2019 at 5:58 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 6:17 PM

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville County Sheriff’s office confirms the remains of a child were found in a wooded area while searching for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. Investigators say early indications are the remains belong to Taylor.

Sheriff Mike Williams said investigators are heartbroken.

The 5-year-old’s mother Brianna Williams has been arrested and charged with child neglect and making false statements during the investigation.

She is in the hospital in Florida after an apparent overdose Tuesday afternoon.

Remains were found Tuesday morning in Marengo County.

Taylor was last known to be at her home in Brentwood, Fla. midnight on Wednesday, November 6.

Live: Sheriff Mike Williams Gives Update In The Search For Taylor Williams

Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.