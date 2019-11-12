BREAKING: Child’s remains found during the search for 5-year-old Taylor Williams, mother arrested

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville County Sheriff’s office confirms the remains of a child were found in a wooded area while searching for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. Investigators say early indications are the remains belong to Taylor.
Sheriff Mike Williams said investigators are heartbroken.
The 5-year-old’s mother Brianna Williams has been arrested and charged with child neglect and making false statements during the investigation.
She is in the hospital in Florida after an apparent overdose Tuesday afternoon.
Remains were found Tuesday morning in Marengo County.
Taylor was last known to be at her home in Brentwood, Fla. midnight on Wednesday, November 6.
