Art is in Play: Creative in Residence at the Children’s Museum

“Swift is not only an artist that is able to spark creativity in children — she is a storyteller and craftsperson,” states Cameron Booth, the Children’s Museum Art Studio Coordinator and Creative In Residence project lead. “Her main medium, wool, is a material that has been used across the world for centuries. Children and adults alike will learn of its importance in art making but also its use in cultural traditions and daily commodities. This will help make deeper connections between Nastassja’s art and how it saturates into everyday life.”