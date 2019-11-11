Woman arrested for attempted murder of her children

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is behind bars in Stafford County for the attempted murder of her two juvenile children during a mental health crisis on November, 9.
Just before 8 a.m., the Stafford County Sheriff''s Office was called to the 200 block of Campus Drive for reports of a distraught woman. When they arrived they found a 9-year-old child and a 4-year-old child alone.
Tracy Ann Wiggins, 31, was found in a parked car near Centreport Parkway and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp. Deputies learned she attempted to murder her two children that morning.
She was taken into custody at Rappahanock Regional Jail on charges of attempted capital murder.
