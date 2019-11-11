Virginia War Memorial hosts 63rd Annual Veterans Day ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The E. Bruce Heilman Ampitheater at the Virginia War Memorial sat empty on Sunday, but if past years were any indication, it will be packed come Monday morning to honor our nation’s veterans.
“All who have served in the military, from the Revolutionary War to the present day,” said Jeb Hockman with the Virginia War Memorial.
Hockman said that the event has been going for over six decades – drawing in major names to kick off ceremonies: “Governor Northam will be the primary speaker. We’ll have General Funk from TRADOC, which is the big military operation in Fort Eustis”.
He said that the Commonwealth is home to the largest concentration of veterans.
“We’re one of the highest percentage of veterans in the United States. There’s well over 700,000 veterans that live in Virginia. In fact, one in every 12 people in Virginia is a veteran," Hockman said.
And the celebrations don’t stop at the War Memorial, as there are other spots around the city that are doing their part.
For the movie-loving service members, certain AMC theater locations are offering a free large popcorn for those coming in with valid military ID.
And vets can top that off with a some food at Mission BBQ, which is offering free sandwiches and cake for veterans and active military personnel.
“Everybody has a veteran in their family. Whether it’s them, or their father, uncle, brother, sister, or cousin or neighbor,” Hockman said. “Without veterans, without those willing to serve, we wouldn’t have all our freedoms here in America today.”
The ceremony starts at 10:45, but people are asked to get there by 9:30. It’s free and open to the public.
