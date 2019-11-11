On This Veterans Day: ‘Blue and Gray’ reunion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this Veterans Day, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources posted a photo from the Library of Virginia of a “Blue and Gray” reunion that happened in Richmond.
“Members of R. E. Lee Camp, No. 1, pose alongside visiting Union veterans from Lander Post, No. 5, G.A.R., of Lynn, Massachusetts, near Robinson House on July 5, 1887,” the Virginia Department of Historic Resources said on Facebook.
They’re sitting on what is now the campus of the Virginia Museum for Fine Arts because for more than 50 years, a building there was home to poor and sick confederate veterans.
