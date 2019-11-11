Salvation Army of Central VA kicks off Angel Tree, Red Kettle Campaigns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the holidays are nearing, NBC12 is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army of Central Virginia’s Angel Tree program. You can help transform a child’s holiday season, by picking an ‘angel’ from the tree (a local child in need), buying a gift on their wish list, and returning those presents unwrapped back to the same angel tree. Gifts must be returned by December 6.
You can find a tree at the following locations:
- Stony Point Fashion Park
- Short Pump Town Center
- Chesterfield Towne Center
- Regency Square Mall
- Southpark Mall
- Virginia Center Commons
- Wegmans
- Marco’s Pizza
This year, if you don’t have a few extra dollars or spare change to donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, you can still donate! The Red Kettle Campaign is now accepting smartphone donations. There will be an icon logo that you scan with your phone, to make a donation through the Salvation Army’s website.
Your donation will go to a local Salvation Army based on your billing zip code.
If you need assistance this holiday season, you can apply now!
