Police: 1 arrested, 1 on the run after men connected to car break-in flee from stolen vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was arrested Sunday night and a passenger is on the run after two men connected to a car break-in fled from a stolen vehicle, police said.
Police said officers tried to pull over two men in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was believed to be connected to a larceny in the county. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, a passenger jumped out and ran towards the Walton Park neighborhood. The driver took off and a small pursuit began.
The pursuit came to an end in the parking lot of the American Family Fitness on Amfit Way, where police say the driver got out of the vehicle and took off. It was unclear if the men were armed.
A Helicopter was set up in the Salisbury neighborhood as Chesterfield Police and troopers from Virginia State Police searched for the suspects.
Late Sunday night Chesterfield police said they located and arrested the driver. No word on charges were immediately available.
A search for the passenger remains ongoing.
There is no threat to the public, police said.
