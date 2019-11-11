Overturned tractor-trailer, tow truck close portion of West Hundred Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer overturned early Monday morning, closing a portion of West Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
The crash happened around midnight on West Hundred Road at Bermuda Triangle Road - right off I-95. Police say the driver was heading westbound on West Hundred Road when he lost control of the truck and overturned. He has minor injuries.
Police say a tow truck responding to the scene also overturned.
All westbound lanes between Keel Drive and Bermuda Triangle Road were closed for nearly eight hours while crews work to clear the scene. The road reopened just before 8 a.m.
