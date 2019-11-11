News to Know for Nov. 11: Snow in the forecast; Why helicopters were flying in Chesterfield overnight; Plus, Veterans Day ceremony & freebies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good Monday morning! Here’s a quick look at our top headlines.
We’re sorry to break it to you, but snow is back in the forecast. The big story of the week, though, is much colder weather blasting into the area Tuesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days for the cold and the season’s first snowflakes. Get those winter jackets ready!
A “series of unfortunate events” led to both a tractor-trailer and a tow truck overturning in Chesterfield early Monday morning.
The crashes closed all westbound lanes of West Hundred Road at Bermuda Triangle Road - right of I-95.
Officials expect the road to remain closed into the morning commute.
If you saw helicopters in the Chesterfield late Sunday night - it’s because police were trying to track down some car break-in suspects.
The driver was eventually arrested but a passenger is on the run after the two men, connected to a car break-in, fled from a stolen vehicle.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Officials say 31-year-old Tracy Wiggins suffered a mental health crisis on Saturday morning. When they responded, they found a 9-year-old and 4-year-old alone.
Wiggins was found in her parked car - deputies say she tried to kill the children before she left the house.
Today is veterans day - a time we honor military men and women who served our country. Since it’s a holiday, government and city offices will be closed today.
It’s also the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial.
The ceremony starts at 10:45, but it’s recommended you arrive by 9:30.
Governor Ralph Northam will be this year’s keynote speaker. It’s free and open to the public.
If you are a veteran or active military, there are dozens of deals you can take advantage of today.
For the first time in Virginia’s history, the House Speaker will be a woman.
On Saturday, house Democrats voted Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax as the next speaker of the House of Delegates.
She won’t be in that position until the house officially votes in January.
Get your solar filters ready this morning, because Mercury will make a rare pass, across the middle of the sun.
Starting at 7:35 a.m., Mercury will pass from one side of the sun to the other, over a period of about five hours.
Just like during an eclipse, you will need to use a solar filter to protect your eyes. Telescopes with solar filters will be set up at the science museum today, so you can see it for yourself.
It happens only 13 times per century, and the next one isn’t set to happen until 2049.
“Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom, for they’ve suffered the scars of war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us.” - President Ronald Reagan, 1983, in a radio address to the nation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.