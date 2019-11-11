High School Football Playoff Central

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The high school football postseason is here, with a good number of our local teams in the hunt for a state championship.
Region 6A:
(7) Cosby @ (2) Ocean Lakes -TBD
(6) Grassfield @ (3) Thomas Dale- TBD
Region 5B:
(8) Henrico vs. (1) Highland Springs @ Hermitage- Friday, 7:00pm
(5) Clover Hill @ (4) Varina- Friday, 7:00pm
(6) Prince George @ (3) Deep Run- TBD
(7) Douglas Freeman @ (2) Manchester- TBD
Region 4B:
(8) King George @ (1) Louisa- TBD
(5) Spotsylvania @ (4) Patrick Henry- TBD
(6) Huguenot @ (3) Eastern View- TBD
(7) Dinwiddie @ (2) Monacan- TBD
Region 3A:
(8) Southampton @ (1) Hopewell- TBD
(7) Petersburg @ (2) York- TBD
Region 3B:
(8) Warren County @ (1) Goochland- TBD
Region 2A:
(8) Brunswick @ (1) Thomas Jefferson- TBD
(6) John Marshall @ (3) Poquoson- TBD
(7) Amelia @ (2) King William- TBD
Region 1A:
(8) Mathews @ (1) Essex- TBD
(6) West Point @ (3) King & Queen Central
VISAA State Champioship Game:
(2) Benedictine @ (1) St. Christopher’s- Saturday, 1:00pm
