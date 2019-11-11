High School Football Playoff Central

By Marc Davis | November 10, 2019 at 7:00 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 7:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The high school football postseason is here, with a good number of our local teams in the hunt for a state championship.

Region 6A:

(7) Cosby @ (2) Ocean Lakes -TBD

(6) Grassfield @ (3) Thomas Dale- TBD

Region 5B:

(8) Henrico vs. (1) Highland Springs @ Hermitage- Friday, 7:00pm

(5) Clover Hill @ (4) Varina- Friday, 7:00pm

(6) Prince George @ (3) Deep Run- TBD

(7) Douglas Freeman @ (2) Manchester- TBD

Region 4B:

(8) King George @ (1) Louisa- TBD

(5) Spotsylvania @ (4) Patrick Henry- TBD

(6) Huguenot @ (3) Eastern View- TBD

(7) Dinwiddie @ (2) Monacan- TBD

Region 3A:

(8) Southampton @ (1) Hopewell- TBD

(7) Petersburg @ (2) York- TBD

Region 3B:

(8) Warren County @ (1) Goochland- TBD

Region 2A:

(8) Brunswick @ (1) Thomas Jefferson- TBD

(6) John Marshall @ (3) Poquoson- TBD

(7) Amelia @ (2) King William- TBD

Region 1A:

(8) Mathews @ (1) Essex- TBD

(6) West Point @ (3) King & Queen Central

VISAA State Champioship Game:

(2) Benedictine @ (1) St. Christopher’s- Saturday, 1:00pm

