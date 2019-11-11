Forecast: Arctic front bringing rain to snow Tuesday

TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy and chilly. Rain showers during the morning and afternoon. A brief period of rain changing over to a wintry mix, then snow from noon to 3pm before the precipitation moves out. A dusting/coating on grassy areas is possible. Morning high in the mid 50s at sunrise, dropping into the 30s in the afternoon. NW Winds 10-15 with gusts to 30mph. (Rain Chance: 90%)