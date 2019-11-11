Chesterfield school honors students’ families with ‘Bring a Veteran to School’ day

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Preschoolers and kindergartners at Primrose School of Midlothian Village had the chance to honor their family members who served with “Bring a Veteran to School” day.
The veterans participated in many activities such as decorating the school’s Wall of Heroes, honoring veterans and active-duty servicemen and women and donating to Operation Shoebox, a non-profit organization that provides care packages to troops deployed overseas.
“At Primrose, we believe who children become is as important as what they know,” said Benita Petrella, franchise owner of Primrose School of Midlothian Village. “Our teachers create opportunities for children to actively practice giving back throughout the year, and we’re honored with this activity to highlight the sacrifice and service of our students’ families.”
