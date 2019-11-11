Army veteran bus driver surprised by neighborhood kids

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Students in Chesterfield took a moment Monday to thank their bus driver for his service to the country. Mike “Mr. Mike” Mullen served in the United States Army for 30 years and now works for Chesterfield County Schools.
Mr. Mike received a book of about 50 cards from kids in the Robious Elementary neighborhood.
“I have a feeling this is something he will treasure for many years," said Tiffany Metacarpa, organized the effort.
His day started with flags at each bus stop and then ended with the presentation of the cards at the last stop.
“They went above and beyond, they appreciate the American soldier, they appreciate the bus drivers, what they’re doing on a daily basis,” said Mullen.
