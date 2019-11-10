Virginia Lottery MobilePlay at New York Deli

(WWBT) - New York Deli, Richmond’s oldest restaurant, is teaming up with Virginia Lottery.
The restaurant has been at its current location along West Cary Street since 1934 and offers a line-up of gourmet sandwiches.
Visit the New York Deli Friday, November 22, 5 p.m. -7:30 p.m. for food specials.
While there, demo MobilePlay from the Virginia Lottery for the chance to win some money and get free bonus games with a first-time deposit! MobilePlay … the new way to play Lottery on your phone!”
