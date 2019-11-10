Specially handcrafted wooden pens, messages sent to U.S. service members

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people headed to the Woodcraft of Richmond store in Richmond to honor U.S. veterans in a unique way, during the “Turn For Troops” event.
The yearly effort gives people the opportunity to send thank you notes to service men and women, by handcrafting wooden pens, along with writing messages of gratitude.
“A handmade pen is special, but I think the note is even more special," said Woodcraft owner Kelli Sontag. “Just a thank you... Just sending love from home. We actually have had service members over the last year come in who have received a pen... It’s the least we could do for those that serve our country
More than 175,000 wooden writing pens have been crafted since the event began in 2004.
There will be one more event Sunday from from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm at Woodcraft on 9862 West Broad Street.
