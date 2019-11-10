’Serious’ 18-wheeler crash kills 3, shuts down parts of I-95 and Hwy 76 near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say a serious accident caused delays in the Pee Dee Saturday.
Official say a ‘serious’ wreck involving a car and an 18-wheeler shut down multiple lanes on I-95 and Highway 76 going toward Timmonsville.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office tells WMBF News three people have been killed as a result of the crash.
Those three victims were identified Sunday as Brent Everett Cornell, 30, of Virginia, Emily Helen Forcke. 30, of Virginia and Deborah Lynn Scott, 53, of Virginia.
The coroner’s office said Cornell and Forcke were in one of the vehicles and Scott was in a separate one. The two parties were not traveling together.
Officials say the driver of the 18-wheeler came across the median around 11:00 a.m Saturday, colliding with two vehicles headed southbound on I-95.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.