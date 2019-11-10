Man shot multiple times, killed in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Charles City early Saturday morning.
Deputies were called to the 8400 block of Little Elam Road just after 2:30 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, officers found James Seldon with multiple gunshot wounds.
Seldon was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Saturday evening, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office worked with Virginia State Police, US Marshals and Richmond police to arrest the suspect in the shooting. Officials have not released the suspect’s name.
