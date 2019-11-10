Man injured in Henrico shooting

By Samantha Maneri | November 10, 2019 at 6:39 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 6:39 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Henrico on Sunday evening.

Henrico Police were called to the 1600 Block Henrico Arms Place just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who police believe to be in his mid-20′s, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect at this time. Police continue to investigate.

