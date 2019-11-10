Highland Springs holds off Varina in battle of area football heavyweights

The third quarter would get wild. Paige scored his second touchdown of the day on another direct snap, as Varina tied the game, but LaQuan Veney took the ensuing kickoff all the way back for another Springers’ score, putting them right back in front, 21-14. The next Blue Devil drive, however, would also result in points, as Bobby Dunn found Paige for a 73 yard touchdown pass. Varina would trail 21-20 after a missed extra point.