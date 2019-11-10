Highland Springs holds off Varina in battle of area football heavyweights

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Jamareeh Jones scored the eventual game-winning touchdown with 6:35 to play and the Highland Springs defense came up with a big late interception, as Highland Springs downed Varina, 27-20, to close out the regular season on Saturday afternoon.
It was the Blue Devils wasting little time getting onto the scoreboard, as Isiah Paige took the snap and dashed for a 19-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage to give Varina the early 7-0 lead.
But the Highland Springs defense came to play. Daytione Smith came away with an interception at mid-field later in the first quarter and took it back for a touchdown, and on the very next drive, Damond Harmon picked off a pass that set up a Jones touchdown run to give the Springers at 14-7 lead.
The third quarter would get wild. Paige scored his second touchdown of the day on another direct snap, as Varina tied the game, but LaQuan Veney took the ensuing kickoff all the way back for another Springers’ score, putting them right back in front, 21-14. The next Blue Devil drive, however, would also result in points, as Bobby Dunn found Paige for a 73 yard touchdown pass. Varina would trail 21-20 after a missed extra point.
Jones would cap off the scoring in the fourth quarter, ending a drive with a five yard touchdown run, and the Springer defense would hold off the Blue Devils the rest of the way.
Jones finished with 57 rushing yards and the two scores. Paige paced Varina with 135 all-purpose yards and the three touchdowns.
The Springers finish the regular season 10-0 for the second straight year and run their winning streak to 39 straight games. They’ll be the top seed in the Region 5B playoffs. Varina wraps up the regular season 8-2 and will be the number four seed.
